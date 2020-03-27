The best H&M loungewear buys under £20 Get cosy in these affordable casual buys

Anyone else obsessed with shopping for loungewear right now? While our spring wardrobe remains untouched during isolation, we’re currently wearing a rotating version of sweatpants and leggings - but with such chic loungewear options available on the high street, we’re definitely ready to up our fashion game.

One of our favourite stores, with an excellent selection of comfy clothing, is H&M. The high street staple - which is loved by the likes of Meghan Markle - has an excellent activewear range to rival far more expensive sportswear brands, plus loads of comfy jumpers, shorts and more starting at just £3.99. Ready to get shopping? Make yourself comfortable…

Oversized sweatshirt, £12.99, H&M

Just because we’re in isolation, doesn’t mean we can’t embrace spring trends! This oversized jumper in pastel yellow will look gorgeous paired with pink or lilac joggers - or a patterned midi skirt, if you’re feeling fancy.

Fine-knit joggers, £19.99, H&M

Joggers are top of any loungewear list, and these ones are made of a fine-knit fabric that not only feels more comfortable, but it looks more stylish, too. We call that a win!

Sweat shorts, £8.99, H&M

H&M’s jersey shorts are some of the most comfortable around - every wardrobe should have a pair of these elasticated-waist shorts for warmer lazy days.

Fine-knit jumper, £9.99, H&M

A stripe jumper is a classic buy, and at under £10 we can’t argue with this fine-knit version, which gives just the right amount of warmth for spring days.

2-pack V-neck t-shirts, £7.99, H&M

Made from organic cotton, these t-shirts will be some of your most-worn items. Black and white colourways mean you’re covered for any outfit.

Sports tights with shaping waist, £17.99, H&M

What’s casual-wear without a pair of leggings? We tend to gravitate towards shaping ones for extra support, and H&M rivals some of the more expensive options from other brands.

Rib-knit cardigan, £19.99, H&M

Last but not least, a great cardigan will be a lifesaver for days working from home. This long length rib-knit one comes in four different colours - we think you’ll want them all!

