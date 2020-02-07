Here at HELLO!, one of our favourite pastimes is checking out what celebrities wear and Kate Ferdinand is fast becoming someone on our list! The former TOWIE star rocked an incredible frock in her latest Instagram post, which was designed in a beautiful lemon and light blue shade. Made in a shirt style that was cut in a satin and crepe material, it was quite the frock! Kate, 29, often wears items from Zara, but this design actually came from Victoria Beckham's diffusion line - Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Originally priced at £675, it's now on sale for £375 at The Outnet and what's more, there's a few sizes left. Yipee! The blonde beauty teamed the look with blue high heels and a black bag by Celine.

Kate looked stunning in her VB dress

It's been a busy month for the fitness fanatic. She's been promoting her new health and wellness book - Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan and has appeared on the radio and even This Morning in January.

Colour-block dress, £371, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at The Outnet

Speaking to HELLO! about her battle with body confidence, Kate - who married former England footballer Rio in 2019 - said: "I've struggled with anxiety for a long time, but I've found ways to manage it. I always thought I looked fat, even though I wasn't, and I would binge on food then not eat. There was no stability." She added: "Therapy has helped me a lot. It was amazing to have Rio there supporting me and giving me the love I need, but it was my own journey. Because however amazing he tells me I look, it's an internal journey that has helped me understand why I am the way I am – what makes me happy, what makes me sad, when I'm feeling anxious, what can I do."

Kate and Rio recently announced they will be appearing in a new documentary about step families. The one-off BBC documentary, titled Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family, will follow the famous couple as Kate integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to Rio's three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, after the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison.

