Stacey Solomon wows viewers with her floral Zara dress - and it's a bargain at £29.95 The Loose Women star's floral dress is perfect for summer!

Ready for summer, Stacey Solomon stepped out in a floral mini dress from Zara - and we're officially inspired. Rocking one of the season's biggest trends, the TV star wore her patterned frock to present Thursday's episode of Loose Women alongside Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha, and Saira Khan. Cutting a stylish figure in her latest outfit, Stacey's mini dress features a plunging V-neck, short puff sleeves, and a ruffled hem. She wore her caramel hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural makeup look which consisted of a smokey-copper eyeshadow complete with a lick of mascara and a delicate pink lipgloss to match. Want to find out how you can get your hands on Stacey's gorgeous dress? We've got the lowdown.

Retailing at just £29.95 on the Zara website, Stacey's dress is a total bargain buy. Still available in all sizes, we recommend acting quick - we have a sneaking suspicion that this ruffled number won't be around for long.

Sure to turn heads, this floral frock is perfect for garden parties and drinks with the girls post-lockdown - just add a pair of nude stilettos, a matching clutch bag and statement earrings into the mix. Looking for something more casual? White trainers and a trusty tote bag should do the trick.

Ruffled printed dress, Zara, £29.99

Often revered for her chic sense of style, Stacey has been giving us plenty of fashion inspiration during lockdown with her luxe loungewear sets. Back in March, the TV star had fans heading to the Pretty Little Thing website to shop her pastel-pink cable knit set, and earlier this month Stacey's Instagram followers were desperate to get their hands on her lilac leggings from ASOS. Stacey had worn them on a date night in the garden with her long-term boyfriend Joe Swash and posted a picture of herself wearing the stylish co-ord as she cuddled up to her beau by the fire.

