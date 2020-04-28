Lorraine Kelly stuns fans in ultra-chic Zara dress - and it's still in stock Lorraine looked so elegant in this floral dress…

We're certainly missing Lorraine Kelly's usual daily outfit posts amid the coronavirus lockdown, but we've managed to track down her gorgeous dress from Monday's Good Morning Britain - and it's still available! The star has often been recycling her favourite pieces for the show since she's not able to see her stylist Bronagh Webster during the crisis, but her latest pick is a new-season buy from Zara. How gorgeous did she look in this blue floral frock?

Lorraine looked lovely in her floral dress

If you want to channel Lorraine's on-screen style, you're in luck, as Zara's 'Floral Print Dress' is still in stock in all sizes. The summery maxi length, tie-waist and three-quarter sleeves are ultra-flattering, and ideal teamed with sandals on hot days.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly takes us on a day-in-the-life tour with her exclusive home photos

We're not surprised the presenter chose the style - as she loves to wear chic shirt dresses. She also has a number of styles from the likes of Warehouse and Marks and Spencer - causing a mass sellout with the camel midi dress she wore back in February. She later wore a luxurious silk version from M&S, worth £99.

Floral print dress, £49.99, Zara

Lorraine loves to shop on the British high street, and also favours River Island and Topshop for the show. Her glam squad includes fashion stylist Bronagh Webster and hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, both of whom she counts as close friends backstage at the ITV studios - though of course she is sadly not working with them in person at the moment.

SHOP: 25 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine gives husband Steve an at-home haircut!

The star has been keeping fans feeling positive with her sweet posts on social media and cheerful attitude on the show every morning - and even recently shared a hilarious video of herself cutting husband Steve's hair at home, with interesting results! Never change, Lorraine!