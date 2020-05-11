Loose Women's Andrea McLean just totally wowed us in this Monsoon dress - and it's selling fast

Andrea McLean stepped out in a blue floral midi dress for Monday's episode of Loose Women, brining major summer vibes - and we need her outfit. Looking radiant as ever as she presented the ITV panel show alongside her co-hosts Brenda Edwards, Nadia Sawalha and Gloria Hunniford, fans of the presenter couldn't take their eyes off of Andrea's summery frock - and neither could we. The TV star's desk-to-daywear dress is from high street favourite Monsoon and it features tie-up balloon sleeves, a round neckline and an A-line skirt. Expertly coordinating with silver dangly earrings, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for her favourite makeup look - a brown smokey eye complete with a dusting of bronzer and a nude lip gloss to match.

Andrea posted her outfit details on Instagram

Retailing at £70 on the Monsoon website, Andrea's floral number is actually part of a capsule collection that has been created using eco-friendly fabric alternatives, so you can shop this look without feeling guilty about your carbon footprint. Style up this daisy-print dress by adding nude wedges and a matching clutch bag or alternatively, pair with box-fresh white trainers for a more casual look. Still available in all sizes, we recommend heading to the Monsoon website asap - if you order before 7pm you're guaranteed to get next day delivery.

Daisy Print Dress, £70, Monsoon

Two weeks ago it was announced that Loose Women would be returning to the air following a six-week hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening up about her experience of lockdown on Loose Women earlier this month, Andrea said: "For me, if [lockdown] had happened a year ago I would have been in big trouble, because last year I was in a really dark place, I had a breakdown last year which is not necessarily something I've spoken about, but I did."

She continued: "If it had happened then, it would have been horrendous but I worked on myself so hard and I had so much help and so much support that actually when [the lockdown] happened we'd already started calming our life down, taking things out that was causing stress, I was in a really great place mentally, I'd had therapy, so actually I was quite chilled."

