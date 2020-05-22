Angellica Bell wore a beautiful dress on the 'Martin Lewis Money Show' this week - and we've tracked it down

The Martin Lewis Money Show co-host Angellica Bell looked like a million dollars on Thursday night as she presented the programme – but thankfully the gorgeous dress she was wearing won't break the bank. We've discovered that you can add the watercolour print spotty dress to your own wardrobe for just £69! Former Celebrity MasterChef champion Angellica showed off the look as she introduced Martin, who was broadcasting live from home, to kick off the show.

We loved the look that Angellica wore on the Martin Lewis Money Show

Angellica's exact look, the White Pablo Delores Mini Dress, can be shopped at Never Fully Dressed. The brand describes the frock as fun, flirty and super feminine, and recommends that it is worn with trainers or sandals for day and switched up with heels for a night out.

And guess what? The fabulous print is also available in a midi-length style that we love on ASOS, in sizes from 6 to 24. The price for that trendy look is £79.

Never Fully Dressed midi in neon fleck print, £79, ASOS

Angellica clearly loved her ensemble, sharing a selfie of herself rocking the outfit on social media. "Summer vibes tonight," she captioned the pic. "Love this little dress from @neverfullydressed - it's the White Pablo Delores Mini Dress FYI. Back home, having a biscuit and a cuppa prepping for my @scalaradiouk show on Saturday. Enjoy the rest of your evening you gorgeous lot."

The TV presenter showed a close up of the fun summer dress on social media

While the mum-of-two first found her way onto our screens in the Noughties as a children's TV presenter, we've discovered Angellica's culinary skills – she's not just a Celeb MasterChef champ, but also the author of children's cookbook Fantastic Eats! & How to Cook Them – and now her status as one of TV's fashion ones to watch.