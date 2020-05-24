Mrs Hinch's £8 summer dress comes in 18 colours - and they're all selling out The cleaning influencer has an eye for a bargain!

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, has just answered all of our lockdown fashion prayers with her bargain maxi dress! The cleaning influencer took to Instagram to show off her latest lockdown look, and it's the most effortlessly chic way to dress for summer.

Strapless maxi dress, £8.99, Amazon

As she cuddled her sleeping son Ronnie on the couch, Mrs Hinch gave fans a glimpse at her strapless brown dress featuring a bandeau top. She took the opportunity to share her outfit details, writing, "Time to put Ronnie down and do a quick Hinch round. PS: my stick on false nails and maxi dress are both from eBay."

We've tracked down the frock and it comes in a whopping 18 different colours on Amazon, so if mocha is not your colour then you can stock up on summery versions such as mint green, yellow and pastel blue, or even stick to classic black instead. Mrs Hinch revealed she loves the comfortable design so much that she owns multiple colours - and we don't blame her! Sharing a picture of her most recent purchases, she wrote: "Another eBay maxi dress, only £8 each but they're so comfy around the house so I have them in 3 different colours."

Mrs Hinch reveals she owns the pretty dress in three colours

Mrs Hinch often shares her bargain buys with her 3.4 million followers, whether it's fashion, home or parenting related. Back in February, the mother-of-one shared a snap of her airport getup as she prepared to jet off on holiday to celebrate her 30th birthday with her husband Jamie and their son. The blonde beauty rocked a camel-toned jogger jumpsuit, made in a comfy jersey material, with a tie waist detail and a scoop neckline. While we can't copy her chic travel style until the lockdown is lifted, the £25 Missguided co-ord is still the perfect outfit to rock around the house in the meantime - it's basically the new uniform for Brits at the moment! We'd hurry while it's still in stock...

