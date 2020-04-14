Ruth Langsford has taken the reins from Holly Willoughby for this week's This Morning shows, and as always she's been wowing fans with her on-screen outfits. Sticking to one of her favourite formulas of a chic jumper and a pencil skirt, the presenter looked elegant as ever in her camel knit - which we reckon is a new pick from one of her favourite high-street shops, Marks & Spencer. Even better, it costs just £29.50 and is still available in all sizes.

Pure Merino Wool Relaxed Fit V-Neck Jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Ruth loves to shop at M&S, and has a collection of classic jumpers from the brand - from a neutral cream number she previously teamed with a snake-print skirt to a fun leopard print sweater she has sported on Loose Women in the past. For Tuesday's This Morning, she added a gorgeous pair of tortoiseshell earrings to her look, too - and we've spotted a similar pair from independent jewellery brand Lisa Angel.

Wide Tortoiseshell Acrylic Hoop Earrings, £14, Not On The Highstreet

Like many of our favourite TV hosts, Ruth has chosen to stop sharing her usual on-screen outfit posts on Instagram amid the coronavirus crisis - choosing instead to share her favourite recipes, fitness routines and sweet videos from her daily dog walks with her beloved dog, Maggie.

Since she's been posting regular videos of herself skipping as part of a self-isolation challenge, Ruth did in fact share one of her favourite fashion items with fans on Wednesday - her go-to sports bra! True to form, it's another basic from M&S.

WATCH: Ruth celebrates her 60th birthday with HELLO!

"Thank you for all your comments about my skipping efforts...SO many asking what sports bra I wear!!! Well, it's this one from @marksandspencer. Bought 3 when I did Strictly and they're still going strong! Don't know if they still do this one but they might have something similar," she wrote on Instagram.

And for her walks in the sunshine, Ruth has been wowing followers with a gorgeous pair of Prada sunglasses, teamed with her favourite puffer coat. Her £225 sunnies are no longer available but there's a very similar pair in the Farfetch sale, reduced from £237 to £178. We'd say that's a pretty incredible deal if you want to feel fabulous while getting your fresh air each day…

