Alex Jones has continued to front The One Show amid the coronavirus pandemic, keeping fans' spirits up with her positive presenting style and sense of humour - but what's it really like to work on a popular TV show during this time? The star's fashion stylist Tess Wright exclusively revealed to HELLO! that it's undoubtedly been a difficult time for everyone, but the pair have worked together to cope - even using her wardrobe as a tool during the health crisis. The power of fashion!

Alex and stylist Tess have carefully curated her wardrobe during lockdown

Speaking of Matt Baker's departure during the lockdown, Tess told us: "It's been tricky for Alex as she is now without her co-host who she has presented with for nearly a decade - she is now hosting a primetime BBC show through a very challenging time."

Of her fashion choices, she added: "We really want to keep things stylish but comfortable. It’s important for her to look lovely every night but we are very aware of the different subjects being discussed on the show - the audience look to The One Show for accurate advice during this pandemic so at the moment Alex is wearing more simple wearable pieces that don’t overwhelm her on-screen and deflect from the subjects she is discussing.

"We are also tending to repeat outfits that Alex has already worn as we both know they work on-screen. She doesn't have to worry about whether or not they look good, which helps as she has a lot on her plate with the show as the scripts are always changing with world news constantly evolving."

Fans often rush to buy Alex's on-screen outfits

Of course, Alex and Tess are continuing to work within social distancing guidelines, and the presenter still does her own hair and makeup for the show. "I source the clothes, steam and iron them before Alex comes into wardrobe and we have two big rails where I then put together outfits for her to choose from," Tess says.

"We then chat through the rails - me standing at one end of the room and her at the other - and if Alex needs to try anything on she has to do it at a distance from me. I take pictures of her in the outfit then she can see if she likes it and if she wants to wear it for the show."