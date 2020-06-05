On-hand to present Friday’s episode of Loose Women, Christine Lampard wowed viewers after she showed off a sleek hairstyle on the show. Looking as radiant as ever, the mum-of-one swapped her loose waves for an ultra-shiny straight style, and we’re loving her new look. Even better, the star teamed her the fresh style with a ravishing red dress from Ghost - one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands - which she accessorised with silver jewellery. Opting for natural makeup, her eyes were dusted in a smokey-brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, rose-coloured blusher and a reddish-pink lipstick to match.

RELATED: Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home where they are self-isolating

Christine shared photos of her hair transformation on Instagram

Christine shared a stunning selfie on Instagram to share her outfit details, and fans were quick to comment on her chic hair look. "Love the hair! Love the frock! Love the makeup," one wrote, while another added: "Your hair looks lovely." Unsurprisingly, plenty more fell in love with her gorgeous Ghost midi. And while her exact dress is no longer available, we’ve rounded up a number of stylish alternatives perfect for summer.

READ: Robbie Williams debuts DIY hair transformation – but worried fans point out a mistake

Also from Ghost, this Fleurette dress is effortlessly elegant. Featuring gathers under the bust and a wide frill hem, it’s adorned with a pretty tie detail around the cuffs and a feminine keyhole back. Retailing at £129, the brand recommends adding a denim jacket or chunky cardigan - fabulous.

Fleurette Dress, £129, Ghost

Looking for something less pricey? We’re obsessed with this £28 wrap dress from Next. Perfect for garden parties, drinks with the girls and picnics in the park, it’s even got rave reviews from customers. Sure to turn heads, pair with ankle boots, summer wedges or box-fresh trainers.

Red Wrap Dress, £28, Next

Sharing a photo of her latest ensemble on social media, Christine’s famous friends were quick to comment on her latest ensemble. Fellow Loose Women co-star Saira Khan wrote "Gorgeous," with a heart emoji and Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley commented: "Beautiful." Dressed each week by her trusty styling duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - last week the TV star also sent Loose Women viewers flocking to the virtual shops to get their hands on her rainbow dress from Irish womenswear brand Joe Noe.

MORE: Amanda Holden models stunning dresses named after Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.