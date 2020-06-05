Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams have certainly found some amusing ways to keep themselves entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday night, the Loose Women star even shared a video of her rockstar husband shaving his own head!

WATCH: Robbie Williams shaves off his own hair in DIY video

In the clip, posted on Instagram, the Angels singer could be seen in the super chic bathroom of the family's Los Angeles home as he drove a pair of clippers back and forth over his head. Little did Robbie know that he had the clippers upside down!

Robbie and Ayda at home

Fans were quick to comment on the post expressing their dismay, with one writing: "As a hairdresser, I have to say I can hardly look. You are holding the machine upside down. But it's OK. Love you." Another added: "Yep holding it upside down." A third worried fan commented: "Looks great but please turn the clipper over or you'll damage your skin. The flat part of the blade should be on the skin."

What's more, the doting dad made the shocking decision to remove his already-short locks without even putting a guard on the hair clippers! Robbie could be heard telling Ayda: "Zero guard, extreme things happening in the area." Clearly Robbie was feeling brave!

Thankfully, the 46-year-old pulled off the risky move, and at the end of the video was sporting a trim new look, which we think might just be his best yet. Alongside the DIY clip, Ayda wrote: "Lockdown look. @robbiewilliams no hair, don’t care #quarantinehaircut #thebaldandthebeautiful."

