Lorraine Kelly's £18 Asda dress stuns fans on Good Morning Britain

Wow! Lorraine Kelly proved supermarket style is ultra chic on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, when she appeared on-screen wearing a bargain dress from George at Asda. She's a woman after our own hearts! The pretty button-up style is certainly a favourite silhouette of Lorraine's, so we're not surprised she fell in love with it. And at £18, you can't go wrong.

Lorraine looked lovely in her floral Asda dress

Though the dress has sadly now sold out online, it may still be available in stores. Called the 'Sage Green Ditzy Floral Midi Shirt Dress', it's won rave reviews from ASDA shoppers – no doubt that's why it flew off the virtual shelves.

MORE: Saira Khan's floral Zara dress is too stunning for words

Sage Green Ditzy Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £18, Asda

This isn't the first time Lorraine has rocked an ASDA dress on her ITV show. Back in June 2019, she wowed fans once again by revealing that her designer-looking outfit was in fact from the supermarket, writing on Instagram: "Today’s outfit just TWENTY FIVE pounds from @georgeatasda. Shoes - @lkbennettlondon. #bargain #happy #supermarket #fashion."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine's best fashion moments

She later shared a comparison to a very similar looking Victoria Beckham dress, which was on sale at the time for £425. "Today’s look even more of a bargain than I thought! Really great value @georgeatasda," she added.

MORE: 12 stars loving loungewear in lockdown

Lorraine, who has been presenting a special GMB segment every morning alongside Dr Hilary, has stuck to her high street fashion rule on the show, wearing everything from River Island to Marks & Spencer and Mango in recent months. We've seen her recycle plenty of her favourite looks from over the years, too. Which is your favourite?