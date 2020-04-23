Good Morning Britain star Lucy Verasamy just gave us serious outfit inspiration with her cool T-shirt from high street store Mango. The weather forecaster took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a close up of her white tee, which had the word 'love' emblazoned on the front featuring an illustration of the Earth as the letter 'O'.

Lucy loves this slogan T-shirt from Mango

In the caption, Lucy revealed the motivation behind her outfit as Earth Day, which falls on 22 April - but we think the classic top would be perfect for dressing down all year round. She paired it with simple black skinny jeans, a light layer of makeup and wore her dark hair in loose curls - lovely! Back in September 2019, the TV star proved its versatility by layering it underneath a khaki shirt and adding a floral silk headband from Beulah London.

RELATED: Piers Morgan shares glimpse of his gorgeous garden - and surprising visitors!

Slogan T-shirt, £9.99, Mango

BUY NOW

After searching high and low, it appears the tee is no longer available to buy online - we're not surprised considering it is clearly a popular design from one of Mango's past seasons. Instead, fans of the T-shirt can stock up on similar alternatives that start at just £6.99. This cotton logo top covered with the word 'love' is a total bargain, while those who love a witty slogan tee will want to get their hands on one that states: 'When nothing goes right, go left.'

Lucy's work outfits are equally as chic

Fans rushed to compliment the GMB star on her outfit, with one writing: "Just the most beautiful statement on this world's most beautiful woman," while another added: "Looking fabulous Lucy." Many also shared their delight that the 39-year-old was back on social media, after being notably absent for several weeks. However, Lucy has continued to present the ITV weather forecast amid the coronavirus lockdown and her followers have been delighted to see her pretty work attire, which tends to be much more formal than her relaxed at-home style. We still can't get over the monochrome pussy bow blouse she wore as she cosied up to Phillip Schofield in January to promote the show How To Spend It Well On Holiday.

READ: Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans in favourite floral Ghost dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.