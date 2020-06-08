Pippa Middleton was often spotted walking in London with her son Arthur pre-lockdown, and in new pictures, the doting mum has stepped out once again - though this time without the need for a pushchair, since little Arthur, one, is now walking himself, and even pushed along his own miniature pram with his dolly. How adorable? The photographs, published on the Mail Online, show Pippa looking chic as ever in a neutral outfit, complete with a bold pair of leopard print slip-on-trainers - while Arthur is wearing sweet blue shorts, a jumper and a button-up cardigan. A hand-me-down from Prince Louis, perhaps?

Pippa with Duchesses Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon 2019

Pippa's statement shoes were in fact a bargain from Monsoon - a high street brand her sister the Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a fan of, too. The 'Melanie' slip-on trainers were reduced to just £14.70 in the sale, though unsurprisingly they are now sold out.

If you really love the look, there are plenty of dupes to shop online, including a very similar style we've spotted online for £20. There are also Vans and TOMS versions of Pippa's leopard print slip ons.

Pippa's Monsoon trainers

The mum-of-one also wore a flattering ribbed jumper by Massimo Dutti and a gorgeous cream coat by Harris Wharf. There are a number of the designer's coats available in the sale at The Outnet if you're feeling a little more spendy, including a very similar style to Pippa's.

WATCH: Pippa's style over the years

No doubt Pippa, husband James Matthews and little Arthur have been keeping in touch with family and friends online while they have been isolating at their home in London. Meanwhile, brother James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet chose to spend lockdown with Carole and Michael Middleton and their beloved dogs. We bet they are all planning to get together soon!

