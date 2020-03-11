Pippa Middleton looks utterly gorgeous in this green Mango coat We're getting Kate vibes!

Pippa Middleton has such an elegant sense of style, just like her sister the Duchess of Cambridge! The mum of one was spotted out and about in London on Monday, in pictures published by the Mail Online – looking lovely in a casual-chic outfit. Pippa took a stroll in a gorgeous green overcoat from high street brand Mango, with comfy leggings and her designer Stuart Weitzman boots.

Pippa also wore the coat in December 2019

The 36-year-old also wore a statement pair of sunglasses from one of her favourite brands Zanzan, with standout round frames. Gorgeous! The same style are actually available to buy on The Outnet, reduced from £210 to just £52.

Pippa's pretty green wrap coat is a staple from high-street favourite Mango, costing £139.99. It's a definite favourite of the youngest Middleton lady, since she's been spotted wearing it on a number of occasions – though sadly at the moment it is sold out online.

Zanzan Le Tabou sunglasses, £52, The Outnet

Pippa was pictured wearing the forest green coat when she joined mum Carole Middleton at a Christmas carol service in December 2019, teaming it with a burgundy roll neck jumper and cosy boots. For fans who want to emulate the look, there is a similar version in Mango's sale, reduced from £99.99 to £79.99.

Kate also has a collection of green coats

Of course, Duchess Kate is also a huge fan of Mango, and owns a number of pieces from the brand including her fine-knit green jumper, worn to a recent sporting event in London. The royal also loves to wear green coats, showing off her own collection during her recent visit to Ireland. We bet the sisters love to raid each other's wardrobes, too!

