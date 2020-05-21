Holly Willoughby just totally surprised us in this silky slip skirt We weren't expecting this look!

Holly Willoughby changed up her colourful style for This Morning on Thursday, choosing instead to rock a chic muted outfit on the show. The star looked beautiful in a silky navy blue slip skirt from one of her favourite brands, J.Crew, which she appears to be supporting regularly following the announcement that the fashion label had filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in May.

Holly looked gorgeous in her J.Crew slip skirt

Sharing her usual snap on Instagram ahead of the episode, Holly wrote of her simple and chic outfit: "Morning Thursday... stay home with us... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Skirt by @jcrew knitwear by @johnsmedleyknitwear."

MORE: 11 celebrities loving loungewear in lockdown

GET THE LOOK: Satin slip skirt, £28, ASOS

The star's slinky slip costs £87 and is still available to buy from J.Crew - there's plenty of other rainbow colours, too! But if that's out of your price range, we've found a very similar version at ASOS for just £28. Holly's luxurious fine knit costs £125 from designer John Smedley.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly's rainbow style

It comes after the presenter rocked a sunshine look for Wednesday's show, wowing fans in a beautiful yellow dress which was also from J.Crew. The beautiful summer dress is currently reduced from £169.99 to £135.99 at Zalando - but it's unsurprisingly selling out fast!

Wearing yellow on Wednesday

Perhaps Holly has chosen to champion J.Crew on This Morning following the news that the fashion brand is struggling. The label, which is also loved by the Duchess of Sussex, became the first US retailer to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus crisis earlier in May. J.Crew Group's chief executive described the move as a "financial restructuring" that would enable the business to thrive for years to come.

MORE: The best and comfiest leggings on the high street right now

Holly has a number of favourite J.Crew pieces, including her go-to tailored trousers which she loves to wear with blouses and jumpers on the show. No doubt the brand is very grateful for her support!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.