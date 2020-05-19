Holly Willoughby's new floral Ghost dress is stunning - but fans are divided The This Morning star loves shopping at Ghost!

Holly Willoughby wowed This Morning viewers with another floral dress on Tuesday's show, stepping on-screen in an ultra-pretty frock from one of her favourite brands, Ghost. The beautiful dress features a high neckline, shirred waist detail and a flowing floaty skirt - we're not surprised Holly fell in love with it! And though her fans were quick to send their compliments on her latest outfit, some did express their disappointment that they couldn't afford to buy the dress themselves.

Holly looked beautiful in her new Ghost dress

"Looking gorgeous as ever… Ghost fashion isn't affordable, £169 a dress!" one wrote, while another added: "Lovely clothes but could you [try] high street fashion? So many more of us can try your gorgeous looks."

Plenty of other followers defended Holly's choice, with one writing: "It's probably provided by This Morning and it would be lovely for a special occasion." Another replied: "You always look so gorgeous Holly I love your dress!"

Tilly dress, £169, Ghost

The star's latest choice is Ghost's 'Tilly' dress, which costs £169, but appears to have already sold out. Holly styled her look with nude heels, her usual glossy blonde waves and a pretty rose pink lipstick.

GET THE LOOK: Smocked dress, £95, & Other Stories

She captioned her Instagram post: "Morning Tuesday... Stay with us and stay safe... Dress by @ghostfashion."

And if you want to steal Holly's style at a lower price, another of her favourite brands, & Other Stories, offers a very similar option at £95. It's selling out quickly, and we can see why!

On Tuesday's show, the TV host showed off a new sentimental necklace from designer Maya Brenner, which appeared to feature her children's initials. The delicate gold chain seemed to feature a 'C' for Chester and a 'B' for Belle - no doubt there is a 'H' for Harry taking pride of place, too!

