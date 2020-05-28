Dressed to impress, Ashley Roberts brought major summer vibes when she stepped out in a denim belted dress and colourful dad trainers on Thursday morning. Posting a mirror selfie of her latest look on Instagram, the Heart Radio star revealed that her stylish midi was from high street brand Warehouse, and her trainers were from Kurt Geiger. Looking effortlessly cool in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, Ashley kept her accessories minimal. She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and opted for a natural makeup look which consisted of a light brown smokey-eye, rose-coloured blusher and a nude-pink lipgloss. Loving Ashley's look? We've got the lowdown.

Ashley stepped out in a denim dress from Warehouse

While Ashley's exact Warehouse dress is no longer available, we've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives perfect for summer. Retailing at £49.99 on the Zara website, this 90s style dress features a lapel collar, short sleeves, front patch pockets, and a flattering belt detail. Still available in most sizes, style up your new purchase with a pair of nude wedges or take a leaf out of Ashley's book and go for a more casual look by adding a pair of colourful dad trainers into the mix.

Britney Dress, £49.99, Zara

Included in the Topshop sale, we're obsessed with this puff sleeve mini dress. Made with recycled cotton, we'd recommend amping up this £35 bargain buy with a pair of white leather ankle boots, statement sunglasses and a bold red lipstick to match.

Black Denim Dress, £35, Topshop

Loving Ashley's dad trainers? Good news - they're still available to buy on the Kurt Geiger website. Priced at £99, this colourful pair combines black, red and metallic accents with patterned tubular laces - order before 5pm to get next day delivery!

Navy Trainers, £99, Kurt Geiger

Often wowing in her stylish ensembles, Ashley has been keeping up her fashion A-game over the past few weeks, despite the fact that she has been one of the only ones in the Heart Radio studios. Last week, the radio presenter sent her 578k Instagram followers flocking to the shops to get their hands on her Fiorucci co-ord and fiery red stilettos, also from Kurt Geiger.

