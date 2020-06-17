Ruth Langsford launches summer midi dress and fans are delighted for this reason The This Morning star shared her new dress on Instagram

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her new summer midi dress, announcing that the beautiful piece is now available to order via QVC's website. What's more, the dress comes in two fabulous prints or four block colours, and in sizes XS-3XL – our summer wardrobe is sorted, then!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off her favourite denim jacket

But aside from commenting on the beautiful print and chic belted waist, the This Morning host's fans were floored by how flattering the wardrobe staple is, even pointing out that it made Ruth look very slim. "You look so slim in this dress," wrote one fan, with another adding: "Gorgeous on you Ruth." A third of the doting mum's followers was a fan of the floaty sleeves, noting: "Lovely sleeves on this one. Have a good day Ruth."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals rare look inside stunning dining room with Ruth Langsford

Ruth looked incredible in the dress!

MORE: Ruth Langsford unveils her number 1 home buy – and we all need it

As part of the pre-launch, the belted midi dress is currently available online at the discounted price of £44.98, making choosing which of the many colours to opt for the only hard decision you have to make. Sure to pair perfectly with trainers or heels, Ruth's dress is the perfect choice for a laid back BBQ or something a little more formal.

Since launching her QVC collection, viewers have been flocking to shop Ruth's range and with so many sellout items, the TV star has been filming regular updates to keep shoppers informed. On Friday, the star wore a sunset red jacket from her new collection, and needless to say, fans went wild for the look, causing the red shade to sell out online within 24 hours of Ruth posting it.

Priced at £42.96, Ruth's jacket can currently be bought in two other colours - black and white - but the khaki version, like the red, has already sold out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.