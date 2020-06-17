Eamonn Holmes reveals rare look inside stunning dining room with Ruth Langsford It's the one room that the This Morning hosts have managed to keep under wraps

This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are the gift that keeps on giving this week. They have revealed a look inside their enormous fridge freezer, they unveiled the one product they use to keep their home organised and even shared a miracle home cleaning hack, and now the couple have given fans a glimpse inside their seriously glamorous dining room.

Eamonn took to Instagram to share a video of himself trying the breakfast that Ruth had made him, and inadvertently revealed the décor of the room behind him for one of the very first times. It features white flooring and a black dining table, matching the glossy black cupboards and cabinets behind him. On the chest of drawers, they keep a selection of framed photos of the couple, as well as trinkets and ornaments in black and silver to match the design of the room.

As Eamonn taste tested Ruth's eggs on toast and she asked, "Is it nice?", he jokily captioned the post, "With the way she barks orders, imagine if I had said, 'No, it's not nice!' But it always is. At Home With The Holmes'."

Up until now, the couple have only shared photos of the dining room to show off the table once it had been dressed according to special occasions, including Easter and birthdays.

Their living room is just as impressive as their dining room, too. Ruth and Eamonn have shared several peeks inside over the years, revealing an enormous skylight in the ceiling, a cream colour scheme with coordinating walls and furniture including an L-shaped sofa, and a modern black fireplace with a glass frame below a TV which is fixed on the wall.

Their kitchen, meanwhile, is designed with wooden cupboards, cream worktops and an island unit and silver appliances including ovens and microwaves, matching the handles of the cupboards. Ruth often shares photos inside the room as she discusses recipes she has been creating, such as Eamonn's scrambled eggs on toast this weekend.

