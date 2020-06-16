Ruth Langsford unveils her number 1 home buy – and we all need it The This Morning presenter swears by organisation

Ruth Langsford blew us all away when she revealed a first look inside the fridge freezer she shares with husband and This Morning co-presenter Eamonn Holmes this weekend. The star took to Instagram to show it off, and besides its enormity, we were also impressed by the level of organisation. The level of organisation which all comes down to one buy: a label maker. Ruth's fridge freezer tour revealed that she labels each and every drawer according to the foods which are inside, and after several fans asked where she had got the labels from, Ruth advised that she actually creates them herself.

"For those asking (esp you @davidobrien75)," she captioned a photo of the machine. "This is my label machine… It links up with my computer… I'm in labelling heaven! @dymolabels #organisedlifestyle."

Her exact buy – Dymo's Label Writer 450 Duo – is currently available on Amazon for £164.28, though stock is running low, which we imagine is down to what we're calling 'The Ruth Effect' i.e. when she buys something and we all want (and need) the same. Add to that the fact that all of Dymo's Label Writers function without the need for ink or toner (they work using thermal printing technology), and the fact that Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon had us sold on home labelling since the word go, and it's a no-brainer.

Dymo LabelWriter 450 Duo, £164.28, Amazon

Amazon also have Dymo's Label Writer 450 thermal style available for less than half of the price of Ruth's at £79.50. The only technicalities you'll lose out on are the ability to print on plastic, as well as paper, and the speed of printing (slightly slower than Ruth's).

Dymo LabelWriter 450, £79.50, Amazon

For something more middle ground, opt for Dymo's Label Writer 450 Turbo, which prints on both plastic and paper, and is slower than Ruth's but faster than the cheapest option. It'll set you back £101.06 from Amazon.

Dymo LabelWriter 450 Turbo, £101.06, Amazon

