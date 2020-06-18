Trinny Woodall teams her Victoria Beckham trousers with a Zara blazer and she looks incredible A lesson in how to brighten up your look with a mix of designer items and the high-street…

If you're a fan of Trinny Woodall you'll know that she loves a Zara splurge, and she often finds the best pieces in-store, giving her fans all the inspiration for a designer look for less. It's also no secret that the fashion expert loves designer labels as well and her jam-packed wardrobe is bursting with vintage designer buys and new threads she couldn't resist.

The 56-year-old is also a big fan of colour, so her latest look on her Instagram account is perfectly Trinny; bright, colourful, high-end and high-street and all-out fabulous.

Trinny on her Instagram video

The beauty mogul posted the IGTV video on her popular Instagram page and titled it 'Having The Courage To Go Bold'. She's wearing a pair of coral Victoria Beckham flared trousers with an old COS top and a coral blazer from Zara's new collection - proving you can find the same colour across varying budgets.

Victoria Beckham trousers, sale price £174, Net-a-Porter

Afterwards, she proved that you can switch up your look by pulling out a colour from elsewhere in your outfit - in Trinny's case, it was those rainbow coloured Robert Clergerie wedges.

Watch Trinny in her IGTV video

She wrote: "Today’s outfit is all about embracing bold colours. Taking inspiration from my shoes, I first channel a head-to-toe orange moment, proving how you can create a coordinated suit in the same colour even when you shop from three different brands. If you’re looking for a new take on some of your favourite pieces, look to the colour wheel and select a shade that complements them. For me, it’s this gorgeous ice blue emulated in my heels."

She continued: "My makeup requires a little depth, and what better than Trinny London's new Eye2Eye pink-flecked copper shade in Courage. It gave me the brave boost I needed…"

Courage Eye2Eye, £18, Trinny London

Trinny has been feeling unwell recently so it's good to see her back to her usual self and rocking a colourful ensemble. The mum-of-one launched her new range of eye colours this week, no doubt delighting her audience who absorb all her words of wisdom.

