Amanda Holden certainly brightened up a rainy day on Thursday when she wore a beautiful, polka-dot dress from her new collaboration with Fenn Wright Manson to work. Arriving at the Heart Radio studios in the Lily dress, £249, the mother-of-two was the epitome of summer elegance.

Sharing a photo of herself in the maxi dress on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "Lily available @fennwrightmason [this] morning!" Fans flocked to the comment section of the Britain's Got Talent host's post to let her know just how much they loved the floaty number, with one writing: "Love the Lily dress!" Another sweetly noted: "A beautiful dress worn by a beautiful, gorgeous lady."

Amanda looked incredible in the Lily dress

Featuring a flattering wrap front, pretty shoulder pleating and even a fluttery handkerchief hem, the Lily dress is sure to have a place in your wardrobe for summers to come, and will even look on point in winter months paired with thick tights, a black polo neck and a pair of white trainers. Worth the investment, if you ask us!

Lily Dress, £249, Fenn Wright Manson

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Amanda shared a video of herself being interviewed by her daughter Hollie about the new collection, and the star made some surprising revelations.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her gorgeous hallway

When asked: "Do you imagine all of the clothes yourself or did someone help you with the process?" Amanda told her daughter: "That’s a really interesting question. So obviously we have a team of people around.

"What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people. And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

