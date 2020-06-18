Strictly's Stacey Dooley surprises with new look and fans approve The star was promoting the show she presents, Glow Up

Stacey Dooley took to Instagram on Thursday to promote the latest episode of Glow Up, the BBC Three competition series she presents, and fans couldn't help but notice her new look.

In a brief video, the Strictly Come Dancing winner warned fans that her show was starting in less than 20 minutes and also made reference to her new colourful jumper – a far cry from her usual earthy tones.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's Scandi-style home is stunning – take a look inside

Stacey surprised with a colourful blue jumper

"As you can see I've got colour today, it's very unusual. In homage to Dom, Dominic Skinner, and his crazy, crazy jumpers," she said of her Glow Up colleague, who is a judge on the show which features aspiring makeup artists.

As Stacey imagined, the change didn't go unnoticed, and fans quickly took to the comments section to share their shock and approval.

"OMG you're wearing blue!!!" wrote one, to which Stacey replied: "I don't know what's happening."

READ: Stacey Dooley's love life: everything you need to know about her relationships

"You don't look like you in a colourful jumper," remarked another follower, whilst a third one noted: "Stacey Dooley in colour... Lockdowns officially got her! Loving the jumper though!"

The colourful jumper wasn't the only thing that fans spotted, however, as many couldn't help but praise her incredibly long hair.

The former Strictly winner usually favour earth toned clothes

"Your hair got so long!!" fellow Strictly star Katie Piper commented, prompting the 33-year-old presenter to confess: "SO LONG, thinking of a proper chop."

"Keep your hair long! X," suggested a fan, whilst another commented: "Your hair looks lovely. Really thick and great condition."

One even dared to suggest that her boyfriend Kevin Clifton should cut it for her. And even though Kevin turned hairdresser back in May to help dye her locks, we're pretty sure the professional dancer is not keen to repeat the experience.

Speaking later on Fubar Radio, Kevin revealed: "We're still together! I was so nervous doing that. "I was more nervous doing that than performing on Strictly because I was like, 'I can go out on Strictly the next week and sort of cover it up and do a good dance if I've done a bad dance, but imagine if I get Stacey Dooley's iconic red hair wrong!'"