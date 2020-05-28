Kevin Clifton reveals why Stacey Dooley made him more nervous than performing on Strictly The former Strictly dancer took on a huge task earlier this month

Kevin Clifton has revealed why dyeing his girlfriend Stacey Dooley's hair made him more nervous than performing on Strictly Come Dancing – and we don't blame him! The professional dancer came to Stacey's rescue earlier this month, helping her dye her iconic red locks after her roots were "halfway down [her] head". Speaking on FUBAR Radio on Thursday, Kevin confessed it was one of the most nerve-racking moments of their relationship so far.

"We’re still together! I was so nervous doing that. I was more nervous doing that than performing on Strictly because I was like, 'I can go out on Strictly the next week and sort of cover it up and do a good dance if I’ve done a bad dance, but imagine if I get Stacey Dooley’s iconic red hair wrong!'" That would certainly have put him in the doghouse.

Kevin did a successful job dyeing Stacey's iconic red hair

While Kevin may have quit Strictly earlier this year after seven years on the show, he still has high hopes that it will return in September, despite worry over filming amid COVID-19. "I hope it does still go ahead!" he told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas. "They’re an amazingly creative team and so I’m sure they’ll come up with some great ideas. So I’m sort of looking forward to seeing how they go about it, what the creative team are going to come up with."

He added: "Who knows how they’re going to go about it. I don’t know whether there’s going to be an audience or not, I don’t know how they go about the social distancing rules… I sort of can’t imagine it at the moment. I know it’d affect me if there was no audience because I’m so reliant on the audience cheering and all of that stuff!"

