Amanda Holden celebrates the UK heat wave by wearing her yellow beach dress to the office – and we love her for it

Amanda Holden is a woman after our own heart! The star wore another gorgeous outfit to the Heart Radio studios on Monday morning, this time embracing the warmer weather in the UK by wearing a beach dress from one of her favourite summery brands, Melissa Odabash. The pretty wrap dress features fun, flirty sleeves and a ruffled skirt which is perfect for warmer weather, or even throwing on over a bikini.

The Britain's Got Talent judge's new frock is the 'Cheryl' dress from the beachwear brand, in the bold tropical yellow shade. True to form, Amanda teamed it with statement sunglasses, her golden tan and a pair of strappy nude heels.

Sharing her outfit on Instagram as usual, Amanda posted a fun boomerang video of her latest look – and her followers were quick to compliment her choice of colour for the sunny day ahead. "Sunshine on a Monday that's what you are!" one wrote, while another added: "You look radiant in that yellow dress."

The radio host has been keeping her followers entertained with fun videos and snaps of her daily fashion looks – and on Friday she wowed by choosing a red carpet-worthy look for her morning at work! Her figure-hugging Nadine Merabi jumpsuit was certainly a show-stopper, chosen to celebrate Global's Make Some Noise Day.

Amanda also recently launched her latest clothing collection with Fenn Wright Manson, even sharing an adorable video with her youngest daughter Hollie as they chatted about her new range.

Speaking of how she came up with the line, she said: "What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of 'shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people.

"And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

