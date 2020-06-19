Amanda Holden wore her most extravagant outfit to date – and we're in love The Britain's Got Talent host looked flawless

Amanda Holden opted for a striking white jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi for her Heart Radio show on Friday - and the stunning piece had some incredibly unique features.

Not only does the figure-hugging Hailey White jumpsuit have flared trousers, but it's crafted from shimmering velvet fabric and is etched with hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread, making it sure to turn heads. We’re also obsessed with the underwire bust, which not only looks fabulous, but is guaranteed to offer some structure.

The statement piece is available online at £325 - and although we're not sure we could pull it off in the office, we can't wait to copy Amanda for a special occasion!

It's been an incredibly exciting week for Amanda, whose latest collection with Fenn Wright Manson hit online stores a few days ago. Comprised of versatile dresses, blouses and tailored trousers, each piece will hold its own in your wardrobe for years to come.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Amanda shared a video of herself being interviewed by her daughter Hollie about the new collection, and the star made some surprising revelations.

When asked: "Do you imagine all of the clothes yourself or did someone help you with the process?" Amanda told her daughter: "That’s a really interesting question. So obviously we have a team of people around.

"What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people. And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

