Alex Jones stuns The One Show fans in incredible floral dress - and it's in the sale But you need to be quick!

Nothing screams summer quite like a pretty floral dress, just ask Alex Jones. The One Show host stunned viewers on Monday after rocking another statement frock in the must-have print – and once again, viewers fell in love with her fashion choice.

Alex looked dreamy in a crepe midi dress which featured vibrant painterly blooms and puff sleeves, by Faithfull The Brand at Net A Porter. The best bit about her outfit though is that it's currently in the sale! Usually £172.08, you can bag a bargain and grab the Vittoria dress for just £103.25 – that's a saving of a whopping 40 per cent!

Floral Midi Dress, £103.25, Net A Porter

Sadly though, it's sold out in most sizes, but it's worth keeping an eye on in case it comes back in stock.

If you're feeling flush, Rixo offer a fantastic dupe of Alex's dress, which is also in the sale for £142.50. The 'Steph' floral-print crepe midi dress features similar puffy sleeves and is available in sizes XXS – X Large.

Rixo Floral Midi Dress, £142.50, Net A Porter

But, if it's a bargain you're after then look no further than trusty Topshop. While it's not exactly the same as Alex's almost sold-out number, the Willow Pink Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi dress still ticks plenty of boxes. The bold pink design suits most skintones, and the V neckline is super flattering. Plus, it's only £29.99 in the sale and is available in sizes 4 – 16.

Pink Floral Print Midi Dress, £29.99, Topshop

The TV host always wows fans with her outfits, and last week she impressed in a gorgeous summer pick from River Island – which is thankfully still available to buy.

"Opportunities to get out and dress up are slowly increasing so thought I'd let you know that this little handy number is @riverisland," the mum-of-two wrote on Instagram. Alex's chic style has given us plenty of inspiration throughout lockdown, that's for sure – not to mention the gorgeous See By Chloé buy she picked up in the Net A Porter sale. We're not jealous at all…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.