Like most of us, Alex Jones is thrilled about the fact that slowly but surely, we're finding more reasons to get dressed up. And on Tuesday night, The One Show host took things up a notch by taking to the studio in a floaty River Island dress that has us dreaming of al fresco dinners by the beach.

Featuring a wraparound waist, slightly puffed sleeves and a button-up front, Alex's £55 shirt dress even featured a relaxed collar – making it perfect for all manner of occasions. "Opportunities to get out and dress up are slowly increasing so thought I’d let you know that this little handy number is @riverisland," the doting mum wrote alongside her Instagram post.

Needless to say, the TV star's fans were just as smitten with her outfit as she was, with one writing: "Loving the dress and the shoes!" We have to admit, we're also slightly obsessed with the strappy red heels Alex paired the look with.

But Alex isn't the only celebrity fan of the River Island piece. Last month, Lorraine Kelly was seen wearing the dress in a bright shade of sunshine yellow! And if you love the dress but fancy it in a colour that won't get stained at your next lockdown BBQ, it also comes in a sleek shade of jet black, and in the darker tone looks incredibly similar to one of the dresses Meghan Markle wore during her royal tour of Australia in 2018.

At the time, the Duchess teamed the relatively simple dress with a black fascinator by Philip Treacy, her favourite black slingback Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' shoes and a black Givenchy satin clutch, but we're sure more purse-friendly options can be found on the high street for anyone keen to recreate Meghan's look this summer.

