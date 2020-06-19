Alex Jones frilly, floral Topshop dress is such a beauty – but fans are disappointed She looked gorgeous on Thursday's The One Show

Alex Jones looked absolutely beautiful in a statement floral dress from Topshop during Thursday night's The One Show – and understandably fans completely fell in love with it! Just before the poignant episode, which saw Alex and co-host Michael Ball remember the late Dame Vera Lynn, she posted a sweet photo from the set, writing: "We’ll be with you, live on @bbcone in 9 minutes with a special tribute show for Dame Vera Lynn. @mrmichaelball @bbctheoneshow See you soon."

MORE: Amanda Holden has worn her most extravagant outfit to date – and we're in love

Alex looked lovely in a Topshop dress

Fans were quick to comment on her gorgeous outfit, with one writing: "Fab and fitting tribute tonight. Need your dress. Beautiful," and another adding: "Love your dress, where's it from?"

Loading the player...



WATCH: All about Alex Jones

Sadly, it looks like some viewers will be left disappointed, since the dress has sold out everywhere. Alex's buy came from ASOS, where the 'Frill Detail Midi Dress in Pink Floral' cost £49. Keep your eye out in case it comes back in stock!

MORE: Christine Lampard's ultra-flattering green jumpsuit totally wowed Loose Women viewers

She teamed her dress with Dune 'Astrid' heels, £32

The TV host always wows fans with her outfits, and on Tuesday she impressed in a gorgeous summer pick from River Island – which is thankfully still available to buy.

Alex wears: White puff sleeve midi shirt dress, £55, River Island

"Opportunities to get out and dress up are slowly increasing so thought I'd let you know that this little handy number is @riverisland," the mum of two wrote on Instagram. Alex's chic style has given us plenty of inspiration throughout lockdown, that's for sure – not to mention the gorgeous See By Chloé buy she picked up in the Net A Porter sale for Wednesday's show. We're not jealous at all…

Take our summer style quiz! Who's your celebrity fashion muse?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.