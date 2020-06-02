Alex Jones wows in pretty pastels – and her River Island jeans are a total bargain Alex's The One Show outfits are always gorgeous

Alex Jones always wows us with her The One Show outfits, but this look is extra lovely! The star looked beautiful in pastel shades for Monday's show, wearing a sweet Lisou London blouse teamed with a mint green pair of River Island jeans with a flattering high waist. Posing for a gorgeous snap on Instagram after the show, Alex wrote: "Thanks for kicking off the week with us on @bbctheoneshow, hoping your week got off to a good start. The sun is helping so much, isn't it? Shirt @lisoulondon and trousers @riverisland."

Alex looked gorgeous in Monday's pastel outfit

If you're loving the presenter's statement jeans, you're in luck, as they're still available to buy at River Island for £42. We reckon you could team these with a T-shirt and trainers as well as a shirt and heels like Alex – they're practically a wardrobe must-have, right?

The star's pink blouse is Lisou London's 'Betty' short-sleeved shirt, which costs £250. Alex recently pledged to support more independent brands and designers with her on-screen wardrobe, which is exactly what she's been doing – adding in her favourite high-street staples, too.

Green high rise tapered leg jeans, £42, River Island

The BBC presenter also owns her River Island jeans in a pale blue colour – she clearly loves the waist-cinching silhouette! Back in March, she teamed the trousers with a statement floral top, also from River Island, which got the seal of approval from her fashion stylist Tess Wright.

WATCH: Alex talks about changing up her style

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "Spring has made it to @bbconeshow tonight! Head to toe in River Island." Of the floral top she wrote: "Love this print," and of the jeans she added: "These jeans are immense!"

Wearing her River Island jeans in blue

Speaking of their decision to support smaller brands during the coronavirus crisis, Tess told HELLO!: "We are always looking for new brands for Alex to wear and we have budget to buy, so we wanted to give designers the opportunity show us their gorgeous collections and hopefully get Alex to wear their pieces on The One Show."

