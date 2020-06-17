Andrea McLean sends fans wild in a floral halterneck dress - and it's 50% off in the sale Andrea's summer dress is absolutely stunning

Ready for summer, Andrea McLean looked fabulous in florals when she stepped out in a red halterneck dress from Adrianna Papell. Sending fans wild, the presenter donned her ravishing red dress to co-host Tuesday's episode of Loose Women alongside Jane Moore, Denise Welch, and Kelle Bryan. Turning heads in her floral frock, fans of the TV star are loving her latest look - and so are we. Andrea styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry and opted for a natural makeup look, which consisted of a brown smokey-eye complete with a lick of mascara and nude lipgloss to match. Want to find out where you can get your hands on her gorgeous summer dress? We've got the lowdown…

Andrea posed in her red floral dress on Instagram

Reduced from £150 down to just £75, Andrea's dress is included in the Little Mistress sale. Made from a lightweight, silky fabric, it's adorned in a pink and yellow floral print and features a blouson top, bow-tie back, and flowing skirt. Available in UK sizes 10-18, Little Mistress recommends accessorising with ivory or coral sandals for a casual, elegant look. Looking for something more casual? Why not pair with box-fresh trainers and a chic crossbody bag?

Adrianna Papell floral dress, reduced from £150 to £75, Little Mistress

Posting a photo of her summery ensemble on Instagram, Andrea's 256k followers were clearly impressed with her latest outfit. "You looked beautiful in that dress today Andrea," wrote one. "Lovely dress and smile Andrea," added another.

VIDEO: The Best of Andrea McLean's Looks

Revered for her effortless sense of style, the Loose Women star regularly dresses to impress on the hit ITV show. Last week she donned a navy polka dot jumpsuit from Monsoon and on Monday she stepped out in a sunshine yellow jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands - Love Damsel - which she accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings. As for when she's not in the Loose Women hot seat, Andrea can be found chilling out in her summer wardrobe at her amazing Surrey home, complete with an incredible outdoor seating area for sunbathing, cooking, and relaxing.

