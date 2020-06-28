Amanda Holden's new £38 bracelet has a poignant story behind it The Heart Radio star rarely wears many accessories

Amanda Holden is rarely pictured wearing much jewellery, instead choosing to keep her daily work outfits simple and elegant with just her engagement and wedding rings as accessories.

So fans were shocked when they saw the Heart Radio star has added a very thoughtful new item to her jewellery box, and it costs just £38.

Amanda unveiled her new jewellery on Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Amanda shared a picture of her affordable bracelet from the Edge of Ember, which is a brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex. The design features a delicate pastel pink cord and two interconnected gold circles in 18k gold plated sterling silver which represents unity and solidarity.

"All proceeds of this beautiful bracelet go to @blkwomenshealth," the Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the photo. The profits will also go towards supporting The Red Card, which was described as "an education charity dedicated to anti-racism in the UK."

If pink is not your colour, then it also comes in yellow, green, blue and red and it would make the most thoughtful gift for a friend or loved one. And we'll be keeping an eye out to see if we can spot Amanda wearing her new jewellery!

Amanda is not the only one sending a powerful message via her accessories - Meghan Markle also recently wore a similar piece of jewellery. In a recent video message to address the graduating class at Immaculate Heart High School, she spoke of the Black Lives Matter movement and her hope for change. The Duchess accessorised her simple, chic cardigan with a 'Linear Friendship Bracelet' in rose gold from Monica Vinader. The £125 design could have been chosen to represent solidarity and togetherness.

Meanwhile, Meghan also owns her very own item from Edge of Ember - the 'Visionary Charm Necklace' which she wore back in April. The necklace features an ancient evil eye symbol that is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes".

