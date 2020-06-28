Andrea McLean's daring mini dress sends fans wild - and it's in the sale The Loose Women star wowed Instagram fans with her latest look

Andrea McLean has been embracing the warm weather, taking to her gorgeous garden to soak up the sun in an array of gorgeous summer dresses. One of her choice of outfits particularly caught the attention of her followers, and we can see why!

The Loose Women star looked incredible in a yellow floral mini dress from Forever Unique, which featured long bell sleeves, a low V-neck and an open back. "Just a little something I threw together for #dressupfriday. This pretty little number is from @foreveruniqueofficial and they have an amazing 70% sale across their whole site right now, til Tuesday…" Andrea captioned the post, which showed her posing in her Surrey garden with matching pink and yellow lanterns hanging in the trees behind her.

Andrea looked stunning as she posed in the mini dress in her garden

While it would normally retail for £90, it is reduced to £65 in the sale, but all sizes are selling out fast. Both her celebrity friends and followers were blown away by her latest look, with Loose Women co-star Saira Khan simply writing, "Stunner", while TV presenter Laura Hamilton commented, "Whit woo." A third added, "Love that! Gorgeous," and another wrote: "wow wow wow."

Yellow mini dress, was £90 now £60, Forever Unique

If you don't manage to get your hands on Andrea's yellow frock, she also debuted a pretty green maxi dress from the same brand on her Instagram Stories. Covered in a colourful animal print, the floaty silhouette of the dress means it comes in one size - perfect for keeping cool, which Andrea admitted she struggled to do during the recent heatwave.

Green maxi dress, was £120 now £90, Forever Unique

Last week, the 50-year-old attempted to sunbathe whilst working outside with the help of some fans, which were placed on the patio. Sharing a stunning selfie of herself looking flawless on her sun lounger, Andrea posted a clip of the fans in the sweltering heat. "Heatwave Instagram vs Reality… You can never have too many fans... #heatwave #wfh #ladyboss," she teased in the caption. Later that evening, Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney even migrated outside to watch a film on their outdoor porch.

