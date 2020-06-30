Holly Willoughby just teamed a chic new hairstyle with her dreamy & Other Stories rainbow skirt Another winning This Morning look!

Holly Willoughby looked utterly gorgeous on Tuesday's This Morning, didn't she? The star wore another pretty outfit for the show, shopping once again at one of her favourite high-street stores - & Other Stories. We're not surprised she decided to pull her hair back into a chic ponytail either, to show off the feminine ruffled neckline of her blouse! She pulled two strands forward from the style to frame her face, and since she's currently not working with her usual hairstylist Ciler Peksah, we are mighty impressed with her efforts.

Holly wore an & Other Stories outfit on Tuesday

Posting her signature selfie pose on Instagram, Holly wrote ahead of the show: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. Skirt and shirt by @andotherstories."

While it looks as though the presenter's stunning floral rainbow skirt is sadly unavailable to buy, her beautiful blouse is still in stock – but we predict a sell-out! The 'Ruffle Collar Silk Shirt' costs £95 and is starting to fly off the virtual shelves.

Ruffle Collar Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories

With flattering puff sleeves and that romantic neckline, the premium top looks beautiful tucked into floaty midi skirts like Holly's, but can easily be styled with laidback jeans, too.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow wardrobe

While she's known for her fun rainbow style these days, the This Morning host has previously admitted that she used to be afraid of colour – and credits her stylist Angie Smith with helping her push her fashion limits more. She said in 2018: "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

She added of her new-found love of bold shades: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

