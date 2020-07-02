Loose Women's Saira Khan models the perfect denim jumpsuit for petite ladies The TV star showed off her summer style in a jeans outfit by Free People

The stylish panellists of Loose Women have discovered one of the summer’s hottest looks – the denim jumpsuit! Weeks after Jane Moore rocked a head-to-toe jeans outfit by Me + Em, one of Meghan Markle’s favourite designers, Saira Khan looked fabulous in her own denim jumpsuit, this time by Free People. And the mum of two pointed out that the effortless piece is the perfect choice for petite women.

Summer wardrobe: Saira showed off this sexy denim jumpsuit by Free People

Saira showed off the Free People look on her Instagram stories, making note of her own petite stature and adding, “Its nice when you find an outfit that fits like a glove.”

Lenox jumpsuit, £140, Free People

But while the jumpsuit was perfect to kick off July, the star’s plans were soon thwarted by the weather! Posting a video of summer rain showers pouring down on her garden outside, Saira opted for a quick change into a neon yellow zebra jumper by Brodie Cashmere. “Covered rain or shine,” she quipped.

Quick change! When a rainstorm hit, Saira got cosy in a zebra neon jumper from Brodie Cashmere

Saira, who is supporting the Canal & River Trust #plasticschallenge campaign to help the environment, recently spoke to HELLO about life in lockdown with her husband Steve Hyde, their two children Zac, 12, and nine-year-old Amara, and revealed that being able to go into work once a week is a “massive release” from the pressures of staying in “We've got no live audience and there's a skeleton staff with no hair, make-up or wardrobe, but it's lovely catching up with the girls."

