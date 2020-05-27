Christine Lampard wows Loose Women viewers in a rainbow summer dress

Fabulous in florals, Christine Lampard wowed viewers when she stepped out in a multi-coloured midi dress for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women. Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, the TV star was on hand to co-present the hit panel show alongside Saira Khan, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson. Wearing the 'Annie' dress from Irish womenswear brand, Joe Noe, Christine certainly made a statement in her vibrant frock which featured a V-neck, long cuffed sleeves and a flattering A-line skirt complete with a front split. Coordinating her outfit with a gold necklace, the 41-year-old wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for her go-to makeup look, which consisted of a brown smokey-eye complete with a lick of mascara, bronzer and taupe lipstick. Want to find out how you can get your hands on Christine's floral summer dress? We've got the lowdown…

Christine posted a photo of her floral dress on Instagram

Retailing at £295 on the Joe Noe website, Christine's rainbow midi is still available in all sizes. Perfect for summer, style up your new frock with a pair of jewel-tone heels and a matching clutch. Looking for something more casual? Coordinate with box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag to create the ultimate desk-to-daywear ensemble.

Annie Dress, £295, Joe Noe

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Christine's latest look certainly impressed her 518K Instagram followers. After posting a photo of her outfit, one wrote: "Looking fabulous as always." Meanwhile another added: "You always look so lovely."

When she's not filming Loose Women, Christine has been isolating at the London home which she shares with her husband Frank Lampard, their daughter Patricia, one, and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Back in 2018, Christine opened up about being a stepmum and said it helped her prepare for motherhood. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner," she told Lorraine. "That is preparation, although the baby years are all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

