Amanda Holden embraced a fun colour combination with her latest outfit! We love the star's new dress, which features clashing lilac and lemon shades – in the best way. Amanda's French Connection midi was the ideal choice for the warm July weather, and she buttoned it to a chic V-neck and left subtle leg split to allow the fabric to flow. Yellow strappy heels finished off the look – hello Monday!

Amanda looked gorgeous in a French Connection dress

As usual, the Heart Radio host shared her outfit on Instagram, posing against the station's signature red wall. Fans quickly commented on her latest look, which was chosen as always by her stylist Karl Willett.

"So beautiful! I love the print!" one wrote, while another added: "Slaying Monday! Love that dress."

WATCH: Amanda's style over the years

Luckily, Amanda's frock is still in stock if you fancy stealing her style – and in all sizes, too. The 'Islanna' dress costs £120 and is winning rave reviews online; it's available in pastel blue and white, too.

And while the Britain's Got Talent judge styled hers with sky-high heels, we reckon her dress would just as gorgeous with a pair of casual trainers or sandals. Tempted?

Islanna dress, £120, French Connection

It's the beginning of another week hosting the Heart Radio breakfast show for Amanda, and it looks like she enjoyed another relaxing weekend at home with her family.

She shared an idyllic snap from her back garden on Saturday, posing in a puff sleeve blouse and striped shorts – finished with a luxurious-looking pair of Kurt Geiger trainers that fans were desperate to get their hands on.

Relaxing in the garden on Saturday

In the background, Amanda gave fans a glimpse of the pretty garden at her Surrey home, which she shares with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie. With a fire pit, lush green foliage and outdoor dining area perfect for sipping Amanda's rosé, we can't say we're jealous at all…

