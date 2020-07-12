Amanda Holden suffers embarrassing fashion faux pas - but fans still want her outfit The Britain's Got Talent judge proved she's just like the rest of us

Amanda Holden was making the most of the sunny weather on Saturday when fans noticed she may have suffered from an awkward fashion faux pas - luckily she was at home!

READ: Amanda Holden stuns in royal-favourite designer dress - and you won't believe the price tag

The Heart Radio star posed for a photo in her stunning garden as she sipped on a glass of rose dressed in a casual outfit. Amanda chose a loose pink shirt and white and blue striped shorts, finishing off her outfit with a pair of white designer trainers which she showed off by resting her feet on the table.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's most gorgeous outfits

"My favourite time of day a sunny early evening... #rosé #Happy," she captioned the photo, which was met with several compliments from fans. "Love those pumps," one wrote, and another inquired: "Really nice trainers, are they Chanel?" Meanwhile, another noted: "Is the label still on the bottom of your trainers?" We've all experienced that fashion mishap at least once, even the Duchess of Sussex.

Amanda's fans noticed the label on the sole of her Kurt Geiger trainers

The quilted white trainers are from Kurt Geiger and feature a contrasting red suede heel embellished with the brand's signature eagle as well as gold and pearl studs. Although the leather shoes sadly appear to be unavailable on the brand's website, they can be purchased from Allsole for £139 - but we recommend checking the bottom of the soles to avoid being caught out like Amanda!

Quilted leather trainers, £139, Kurt Geiger @ Allsole

In the background, Amanda gave fans a glimpse of the pretty garden outside her Surrey home which she shares with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie. Fans were quick to let the Britain's Got Talent judge know just how much they loved the aesthetic, which the 49-year-old has been able to perfect since moving in five years ago. "Amazing!" wrote one, with another telling Amanda: "Gorgeous!" A third sweetly gushed: "Wow looking beautiful Amanda!" Even This Morning star Ruth Langsford was taken aback by the photo, commenting: "Cheers! Garden looks wonderful."

SEE: Amanda Holden's bedrooms unveiled: see inside her most private spaces

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.