Amanda Holden wowed us with another gorgeous high street outfit at the Heart Radio studios on Tuesday! The star looked incredible in her shorts suit from Next, which she teamed with her simple white tee from Lavender Hill Clothing and a pair of slouchy heeled boots from ba&sh. She looked in her element as she posed with co-star Ashley Roberts for a Boomerang video – the friends were even twinning in similar co-ords.

Fans were in love with Amanda's latest look

While fans are always quick to compliment Amanda on her daily looks, we couldn't help but notice the star's followers were particularly impressed on Tuesday!

"The outfit looks amazing - the boots, the shorts… everything!" one wrote, while another added: "I had those exact same boots circa 1987, they were the best!"

It seems Amanda's retro-style boots were a hit – and luckily, they are currently in the sale online. Reduced by 50 per cent, from £375 down to £187.50, we predict a sell-out.

Boots, £187.50, ba&sh

And if you're interested in the star's chic safari suit, it's a bargain buy from Emma Willis' collection at Next – which Amanda has championed before. The shorts come in at £28 while the jacket costs £52. We bet Emma's thrilled to see Amanda rocking it!

The presenter's latest look follows Monday's beautiful pastel frock – and it's safe to say we fell in love with Amanda's French Connection pick. The lilac and lemon dress was the perfect choice for a sunny day, teamed with bold yellow heels and her signature blonde blow-dry.

Amanda's suit is from Emma Willis' Next collection

While Amanda loves to dress up to host the breakfast show, she often shares her home looks, too, and posted a sunny snap from her garden on Saturday. Wearing a puff sleeve blouse, striped shorts and a luxurious-looking pair of Kurt Geiger trainers that fans were desperate to get their hands on, she proved that her chill out outfits are just as chic…

