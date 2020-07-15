Lorraine Kelly wore the prettiest polka dot dress to work on Wednesday, and we're getting serious 1950s vibes!

The doting mum looked gorgeous in French Connection's Polka Dot Midi Shirt Dress, which is now £30, a fraction of its original £110 price.

Featuring a floaty, polka dot covered silhouette, the shin-grazing dress boasts shirt detailing, a flattering self-tie waist and a chic side split that's perfect for showing off that summer tan.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shows off stunning hair transformation

But best of all is the fact that the frock is big on 1950s charm, and the stylish retro look will take you effortlessly from day to night.

Lorraine's dress is so pretty!

Fans were just as smitten with Lorraine's dress as we are, and told the TV star as much in the comment section of her latest Instagram post.

"Beautiful dress," said one, with another adding: "Love your dress today."

It isn’t the first time this week Lorraine has wowed in a beautiful dress.

Polka Dot Midi Shirt Dress, £30, French Connection

On Tuesday, she wore an ocean blue Whistles dress that had us thinking of days spent next to the water.

Once again, Lorraine's fans were in love with the breezy Watercolour Animal Dress, which was £150 but is now £64.

They flocked to leave lovely notes in the comment section of the presenter's post, which she captioned: "Lovely to be back in our usual studio this morning - big thanks to everyone at @GMB for the past four months. Dress from @thisiswhistles."

"Love your dress," wrote one, while a second gushed: "Lovely dress Lorraine, you look so pretty." A third hit the nail on the head with a comment that simply read: "Dress goals."

Not only does the floaty mid-length dress come in the most incredible shade of blue, but it also featured a sweet animal print, and the classic shirt style makes it perfect for all manner of occasions – from picnics to important Zoom meetings.

