Lorraine Kelly was a breath of fresh air on Monday, and the ocean blue Whistles dress the presenter wore on air has us thinking of days spent next to the water.

Lorraine's fans were smitten with the breezy Watercolour Animal Dress, which was £150 but is now £64.

Fans flocked to leave lovely notes in the comment section of the doting mum's post, which she captioned: "Lovely to be back in our usual studio this morning - big thanks to everyone at @GMB for the past four months. Dress from @thisiswhistles."

Lorraine's dress was the most incredible shade of blue

"Love your dress," wrote one, while a second gushed: "Lovely dress Lorraine, you look so pretty." A third hit the nail on the head with a comment that simply read: "Dress goals."

Not only does the floaty mid-length dress come in the most incredible shade of blue, but it also features a sweet animal print, and the classic shirt style makes it perfect for all manner of occasions – from picnics to important Zoom meetings.

Watercolour Animal Dress, £64, Whistles

Since returning to the studio, Lorraine has pulled out all the fashion stops.

On Tuesday, she wore a timeless leopard print dress by Massimo Dutti, and once again fans were delighted by Lorraine's look.

"Lovely outfit," said one, with another writing: "Looking good Lorraine!"

Lorraine has also been showing off some incredible accessories lately, including her fabulous HELLO! medical grade face mask, designed by Melissa Odabash.

You, too, can get your hands on the limited-edition mask, which comes in two stylish colours, red and black.

What's more, all profits from this collaboration will be donated to WellChild, a national charity that supports seriously ill children and their families.

Since lockdown, Lorraine has been sharing the GMB studio with Piers and Susanna every weekday morning in a bid to reduce risk.

Lorraine revealed in her HELLO! column: "There are temperature checks at the door and hand sanitizers everywhere, and everyone sticks to the two metre rule, especially in the studio."

