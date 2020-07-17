Charlotte Hawkins shocks GMB viewers with wardrobe malfunction – but we've all been there! GMB star Charlotte's gaffe is so relatable

It can't be easy getting up at the crack of dawn to host Good Morning Britain! So it was completely understandable when Charlotte Hawkins unveiled her amusing fashion faux pas as she hosted GMB with Adil Ray on Friday.

The presenter shared a snap of her mismatched shoes on Twitter, revealing she was so exhausted when her alarm went off that she'd accidentally put on the wrong heels. We've all been there, Charlotte!

The funny picture showed the TV host's legs, with a croc effect pink stiletto on her left foot and a bow-embellished heel on her right.

Charlotte accidentally wore mismatched pink heels on GMB

Taking the gaffe in her stride, Charlotte joked: "So I must have been half asleep this morning getting ready - I managed to find shoes that perfectly matched my dress... but not each other!! This is what happens when our @gmb stylist #debbiedresses isn’t around!".

Adil weighed in on the wardrobe malfunction on his own Twitter account, teasing Charlotte: "When presenting I depend on my co-host. You want to be in safe, reassuring hands. Today at the end of the show @CharlotteHawkns realised she had odd shoes on."

The amused star hit back with: "Is it a reasonable defence that my mind was obviously on far more important matters this morning...?!"

Co-host Adil Ray couldn't resist teasing Charlotte about her gaffe

Charlotte is a big fan of making a style statement and doesn’t shy away from bold prints or thinking outside the fashion box – remember her stunning Royal Ascot tuxedo suit?

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her lockdown outfit last month, the mum-of-one accessorised her suit with black stilettos, a floral hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery, silver dangly earrings, and of course - a trusty martini to match.

