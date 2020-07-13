Charlotte Hawkins looks picture perfect in one of the season's biggest trends Polka dots are huge this summer!

Returning to the Classic FM studios on Sunday, Charlotte Hawkins looked picture perfect in one of the season's biggest trends - polka dots! Donning a dreamy summer dress from French designer, Gaâla, the Good Morning Britain star certainly wowed in her latest outfit. Dressed by celebrity stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte wore the brand's 'Belle Dress' which nods to 1950s glamour with its polka dot print, classic shirt collar, darling puffed sleeves, and cinched waist belt. Keeping all eyes on her beautiful blue frock, the mum-of-one style her blonde hair in loose curls and opted for natural makeup - her eyes were dusted in a silver smokey shadow complete with statement lashes and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match.

Charlotte posted a picture of her outfit on Instagram

Want to get your hands on Charlotte's dress? Good news - this summer staple currently retails at €230 on the Gaâla Paris website and shipping is free for all orders in Europe. Perfect for the coming months, pair your new purchase with box-fresh trainers for a more casual feel or coordinate with nude wedges for all your garden party needs.

Belle dress, €230, Gaâla

Too pricey? Rest assured, we've found a stylish alternative from New Look so you can replicate Charlotte's look without breaking the bank. Adorned in a spot print, this satin dress similarly features a V neckline, puff sleeves, and a figure-flattering waist-tie. Priced at £27.99, accessorise this desk-to-daywear dress with strappy heels, statement earrings, and a clutch bag for drinks with the girls or dress down with summer sandals and a trusty tote.

Spot dress, £27.99, New Look

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Charlotte's 200k followers were quick to shower the presenter with praise. "Effortlessly Gorgeous Charlotte," wrote one. "Stunning as ever," added another. Bang on trend, polka dots are huge this summer and celebrities Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Ashley Roberts, and Jane Moore have all been spotted wearing the classic print recently.

