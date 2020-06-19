Charlotte Hawkins shocks fans with her very surprising Royal Ascot outfit Charlotte was suited and booted for day four of the races...

Giving off major Bond vibes, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins shocked fans when she stepped out in an ivory and white tuxedo suit, complete with a plunging waistcoat, for day four of Royal Ascot. Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her latest outfit, the mum-of-one accessorised her suit with black stilettos, a floral hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery, silver dangly earrings, and of course - a trusty martini to match. Looking effortlessly cool in her tuxedo from London designer, The Deck, Charlotte styled her blonde hair into a sleek updo and opted for natural, glowy makeup. She modelled a smokey-eye, statement lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss.

Charlotte posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her 198k Instagram followers, Charlotte's adoring fans are clearly obsessed with her edgy ensemble - and so are we. "Adore this look, Charlotte. You look incredible," wrote one. "Best outfit of the year," added another. Like what you see? H&M are selling an all-white suit perfect for summer - and it costs a total of £64.98!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Royal Ascot 2020 has been forced to take place behind closed doors, but that hasn't stopped Charlotte from wowing us with her formal attire. On Tuesday the TV star stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow outfit for day one of the big event. Wearing Claire Mischevani - a favourite of Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips - Charlotte coordinated her gorgeous dress with a bespoke aqua and Fuschia hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Milliner and a pair of nude strappy stilettos.

As for day two, Charlotte delighted in a ravishing red dress, also from Claire Mischevani and a matching red hat from LaylaLeigh Millinery - and for day three she took style inspiration from Princess Beatrice. Wearing a periwinkle blue lace dress from Phase Eight, which she paired with the brand's delicate Uma fascinator, Charlotte's summery frock reminded us of the elegant, lace blue dress Princess Beatrice donned last year.

