Stacey Solomon starts surprising fashion trend – and we are so here for it The Loose Women star looked gorgeous

Stacey Solomon celebrated her partner Joe Swash's sister's birthday on Thursday, and for the occasion, the Loose Women star put together a seriously cool look. We can certainly see it catching on!

MORE: Stacey Solomon's son Rex just got the cutest new shoes - you have to see them

The mother-of-three wore skinny black jeans with some chic chunky boots, but it was the top half of Stacey's outfit that really wowed us.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her new pink laundry room

Stacey wore a stylish oversized shirt, over which she had pulled a cropped, sleeveless faux leather top to create a smart but edgy layered look.

Alongside a photo of herself showing off her style credentials, Stacey wrote: "I'm wearing shoes. Doesn't feel right to be honest, I might put my slippers in my bag."

MORE: Stacey Solomon unveils millennial pink laundry room – and it's giving us life

Stacey's outfit was so cool!

MORE: Stacey Solomon shows off her insanely organised fridge - and it's so easy to copy

But it's not just Stacey who has been rocking some killer looks this week. Her one-year-old son Rex is shaping up to be just as much of a fashionista as his famous mum!

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Stacey revealed Joe had bought their son Rex a very exciting new addition to his summer wardrobe - sandals!

And not just any old sandals. Sharing a video of her youngest child eating his lunch as he tried on his new shoes, the mother-of-three told her followers: "Joe ordered Rex some shoes. He hates wearing trainers and stuff so he'll only wear sandals. Look at these, they're baby crocs! I can't cope."

That's right, Rex is now the proud owner of a sweet pair of Crocs!

We've tracked down the exact pair Rex owns and good news - they are still available in all sizes for just £24.99!

Fans of the style can also shop the look in green, light blue or pink, the latter of which is selling out quickly - and we're not surprised they're hugely popular as the summer months approach.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.