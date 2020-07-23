Why Kourtney Kardashian's casual look has divided fans The reality TV star spent the day with sister Kim's children North and Saint

Kourtney Kardashian caused a stir on social media after sharing a photo of her casual ensemble during a family day out alongside her sister Kim's children North and Saint.

The reality TV star visited Balboa Island in California on Wednesday with her niece, nephew and her own children. Sharing some stunning photos on Instagram, Kourtney looked fab in a checked shirt dress with exaggerated sleeves, but her followers soon quizzed her on an essential item they thought she was missing.

"Where is your mask?" asked one. "She's literally standing in a crowd and not wearing a mask," said another. "Why are the kids wearing masks and you're not?" wrote a third.

However, there were many who jumped to Kourtney's defense. "She probably took it off for the pics, she literally always wears the mask," one wrote. "You can take it off for photos and put it back on!" said another. While a shop Kourtney visited on the island revealed that she was in fact wearing one "when she was at our shop".

Fans quizzed why Kourtney Kardashian wasn't wearing a face mask

Kourtney's outing with North and Saint comes after Kim posted a heartfelt statement to Instagram asking for kindness and understanding towards her husband, Kanye West, who is currently struggling with his mental health.

Opening up about the rapper's bipolar disorder, the Skims owner wrote, in part: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand…

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true."

