Kim Kardashian's daring leather jumpsuit is a true show-stopper We don't know where to look!

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid of a risqué outfit choice – which is just one of the many reasons why we love her. But her latest look is perhaps her most daring yet!

The reality TV star certainly turned heads on Tuesday when she put on an eye-popping display in a low-cut leather jumpsuit – we honestly don't know where to look.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian reveals dramatic hair transformation

Returning to her brunette tresses after testing the waters with red hair, Kim's plunging ensemble accentuated her curves and incredibly tiny waist.

Cut off just above her knees, the makeup mogul added a pair of suede knee-high boots and accessorised with a matching green mini Hermes Kelly clutch, and a beige face mask – she can even make that work!

Earlier this week, Kim stunned fans when she unveiled her dramatic hair transformation. Uploading a short video to Twitter, the 39-year-old showed off her vibrant red hair, which was piled on top of her head in a loose bun.

Kim Kardashian's red hair makeover took two hours

Her new colour was further highlighted by a filter which turned her naturally brown eyes blue, and the star was perfectly made up with smoky eyes and natural-hued lipstick. "You guys, I dyed my hair red," she said to the camera, as she admired her new look. "Do you love it?"

Her hairdresser Chris Appleton explained the dyeing process to Us Weekly, revealing turning Kim into a redhead took just two hours. "We left about an inch of the root and lightened the rest of the hair," he explained. "Then went over it with the vibrant red."

Her fans might have loved the transformation, but alas, it was only temporary. Just a few days later, she shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram showing her lying in bed with her five-year-old nephew Reign – sister Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child. And her trademark dark, long locks were back. Whatever will she experiment with next?

