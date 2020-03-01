Kim Kardashian is a fashion icon in her own right, but it appears her daughter North West could be her new rival in the style stakes! The six-year-old joined Kim to support her father Kanye West at his Sunday Service at Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord during Paris Fashion Week, and the pair wore matching leather outfits.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's style evolution over the years

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim rocked a Balmain FW20 look by Atsuko Kudo which consisted of tan latex-look leggings and a polo neck layered underneath a matching blazer complete with gloves and a tied waist. The mother-of-four added a brown and gold Balmain B-buzz 19 bag and gold strappy heels, finishing off her look with her dark hair in a deep side parting pulled back into a slick ponytail.

Kim Kardashian and North West wore leather outfits to Kanye West's Sunday Service

However, it was North's outfit that really stole the show! As she was pictured arriving with her mother, aunt Kourtney Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick, the little girl proved she was not afraid to make a fashion statement by wearing an oversized black leather jacket, slouchy leather trousers and black cowboy boots. So chic! To keep warm, she paired it with a silver glittery jumper and added a touch of sparkle with her hair accessories. Similar to Kim, North wore her dark hair in a slick updo, opting for space buns with gems lining her parting and hairline.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals children's incredible playroom - including a supermarket!

She isn't the only star to fashion her hair into the unusual style. Harper Beckham also recently opted for space buns for school, channelling her mother Victoria Beckham's fellow Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton. Sharing a snap of the hairstyle back in January, which did not include the sparkly parting, the 45-year-old wrote 'Baby Spice.'

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of Harper's space buns on Instagram

North has long shown a keen interest in her mother's style, and since she has access to Kim's extensive wardrobe, we can't blame her! In 2019, Kim shared pictures of her daughter playing dress-up with a pink snakeskin-print dress and her mum's knee-high stiletto boots of the same print, which later caused a meltdown when she was told she couldn't leave the house in them.

READ: Kim Kardashian's hairstylist thinks Meghan Markle will have a hair transformation soon