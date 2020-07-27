Davina McCall sparks reaction in plunging black playsuit on family holiday The TV star joked she was 'trying to be sexy'

How gorgeous does Davina McCall look in her latest holiday photo? The Long Lost Family host has been enjoying a sun-soaked break with her family, and her summer wardrobe is to die for.

"Spent 5 frames trying to be sexy. Felt like a twat so posted this instead. My daughter Tilly makes me laugh a lot. It’s a total joy. Ps. I didn't eat bread today. But the day isn’t over yet and I did a big run," Davina joked in the caption of the Instagram post. The photo showed the 52-year-old grinning at the camera in a black playsuit with a tied waist, cropped sleeves and a deep V-neck, which perfectly showed off her gold layered necklaces.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Davina, with one writing: "You suit this! So natural and beautiful," and another agreeing: "You don't need to try to be sexy...The ones that don't try are...You look amazing." A third jokingly added: "Eat the bread and the butter. You radiate love."

The TV star shared a peek inside her family holiday

While she hasn't revealed where she bought her playsuit from, we've tracked down some pretty alternatives for those who want to steal Davina's holiday outfit. Head to & Other Stories for a cool linen option, while H&M sells one with an elasticated seam and jersey crepe material that makes for a comfortable alternative.

Black playsuit, £19.99, H&M

As well as giving fans a peek inside her holiday wardrobe, Davina also provided a look at her accommodation. The TV presenter stood on a patioed area for the photo, but several wild purple and blue flowers and lush greenery could be seen in the background, as well as a wicker dome area. Positioned close to the sea views, we imagine it would make the perfect spot for some al fresco dining!

